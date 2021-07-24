Mandatory Funniest Tweets: Lil Nas Going Full Frontal in Music Video Shower Scene

It’s tough to shock the world these days, but Lil Nas knows just how to push everybody’s buttons – in a good way. The rapper just dropped “Industry Baby,” a new single featuring Jack Harlow and produced by Kanye West. In the music video, Lil Nas appears as an inmate at Montero State Prison – initially in a hot pink jumpsuit, but later, in a shower scene, buck naked – along with his backup dancers.

The sheer amount of flesh on display set the internet on fire – and Twitter was at its finest, with users celebrating the artist’s creativity, ingenuity and, well, balls. We could say more but social media said it better – even the rapper himself got in on the action, and was at his sassiest best.

These are the funniest tweets about Lil Nas going full frontal in the “Industry Baby” shower scene.

it’s ok to just say the song is good sometimes guys lmao https://t.co/uwHfI9Scoo — nope (@LilNasX) July 22, 2021

i become 10% gayer every time i read a “we get it you’re gay” comment — nope (@LilNasX) July 23, 2021

#IndustryBaby

Jack Harlow: So about this shower scene, are we really finna be na- Lil nas x: pic.twitter.com/t1EbNzTrxN — Levi Ackerman’s Durag (@fabi_dont_miss) July 23, 2021

Lil Nas X picking his dancers’ outfits

pic.twitter.com/xcTomnTR1c — Yann (@yannhatchuel) July 23, 2021

Lil Nas X every time he drops a music video pic.twitter.com/OVIuNuCcFF — Pooh Pfizsty (@jaycandy3) July 23, 2021

Me after hearing industry baby by lil nas x pic.twitter.com/zxOhd0xn8M — MezzmR (@mezzmrr) July 23, 2021

Lil Nas X showing Jack Harlow His idea for the music video for INDUSTRY BABY…. pic.twitter.com/o1Y5x4U9ZA — Domo Daquon Johnson (@DaquonDomo) July 23, 2021

The gay taking over when I’m listening to a Lil Nas song pic.twitter.com/GNQHBZ6D75 — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) July 23, 2021

Me singing Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow verse on Industry Baby pic.twitter.com/2tRotsauAD — d火n (@javrawr) July 23, 2021

this new lil nas x got me wanting to try some dick — bobby wasabi (@bobbyteriyaki) July 23, 2021

Lil Nas really finna start making me like dick and balls — Capitan Swag (@Cnukles1) July 23, 2021

jack harlow walking on to the set and seeing lil nas x butt naked pic.twitter.com/IeQ0StpggT — zae (@ItsZaeOk) July 23, 2021

I think this accurately describes all our faces on this scene. #LilNasX

pic.twitter.com/6Bgfd9nDZP — NumbSoup (@NumbSoup522) July 23, 2021

“Lil Nas X doesn’t represent me” me: pic.twitter.com/cORNkPegUT — james lately (@jameslately) July 23, 2021

lil nas x after the director asked him to get naked for the industry baby video pic.twitter.com/crlWFASJSR — ً (@mschunti) July 23, 2021

me anytime Lil Nas X does something pic.twitter.com/B7pUprYRsU — Lj Lewinsky (@ElJAYMARAJ) July 23, 2021

Lil Nas went to the school of lady Gaga and is doing exceptionally well in the honors program lol pic.twitter.com/166RD1bICG — THE CUNT CLAIR HUXTABLE (@QINGORACLE) July 23, 2021

.@LilNasX really used this ancient strategy and I love to see it. pic.twitter.com/RVVeMuRZQX — (@peterwelchz) July 23, 2021

lil nas x is the only human being on earth having a good time right now. and he deserves it — Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) July 23, 2021