RIP DMX: Rapper Dies at Age 50 (The Best Songs to Remember Him By)

A week after suffering a heart attack (which may have been caused by an overdose), DMX passed away. It was a tough battle all week as family and friends of DMX surrounded him and we all watched the news to see if he would pull through.

DMX made a big name for himself in both music and movies, with hits on the radio like “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “X Gon’ Give It To Ya,” and “Party Up (Up In Here”) and theatrical hits like Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds, and Cradle to the Grave. We don’t think there is anyone out there who came out of the ’90s and didn’t blast “Party Up” in the car with their friends.

To celebrate the life and career of one of rap’s greatest, we gathered some of his songs for you to blast all weekend long. Jump into the comments and on social to share some of your favorite DMX songs, movies, and what they meant to you.

Cover Photo: Jerod Harris / Contributor (Getty Images)

