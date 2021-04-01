Culture / Entertainment / Music
bonnaroo

Bonnaroo Announces 2021 Lineup and the Great Return of Responsible Mosh Pitting to Live Music

by Mandatory Editors

The show must go on. So says the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which has announced it will be back Sept. 2 – 5 for its 20th year in Manchester, Tennessee.

Organizers recently announced the male-female headliners:
Thursday: Grand Ole Opry and Nubya Garcia
Friday: Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion
Saturday: Lizzo and Tame Impala
Sunday: Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey

And the rest of the lineup:

Photo: Bonnaroo

If you’re wondering if it’s risky to gather at The Farm with upwards of 80,000 people during a pandemic, the answer is: duh. Bonnaroo says it has taken “enhanced health and safety measures” to protect attendees, artists, and employees, but it doesn’t specify what they are.

“An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death,” a statement on its website reads. “By attending Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”

So…yeah, you could potentially get sick and die from coronavirus just because you wanted to see your favorite musical acts live, but if you do kick the bucket, it’s not Bonnaroo’s fault.

If you must, go ahead, get your tickets, and mosh the weekend away. Just make sure to wear a mask and steer clear of other people’s droplets – artists included. (Eww…)

Cover Photo: FilmMagic / Contributor (Getty Images)

Mandatory Music: Liam Gallagher to Release Live MTV Unplugged Album

MORE NEWS:

Mandatory Music: Matt Costa Makes Quarantine a Dream With New Single ‘Avenal’ From Upcoming Album

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.