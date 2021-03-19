Meghan Markle Allegedly Contemplating 2024 Run For President (11 Campaign Slogans We Couldn’t Keep to Ourselves)

Just when you thought American politics had returned to some sense of normal (read: boring and not worth paying attention to), along comes this. According to Page Six, Meghan Markle (aka the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry) is contemplating a run for president in 2024.

The actress-turned-royal-turned-who-knows-what has apparently been networking among senior Democrats and hoping that her recent tell-all interview with Oprah will bolster her popularity in the party.

The 39-year-old is rumored to be planning to run if current president Joe Biden, who will be 82 at the time of re-election, decides not to run. As for her Republican opponent? It already looks like it could be Donald Trump, who is “not a fan” of Markle but says he hopes she runs for office because “if that happened, then I think I’d have an even stronger feeling toward running,” he told Fox News.

What ever happened to celebrities being satisfied with massive amounts of money and fame? Why must they bring their huge egos and zero political experience to Washington to make messes that take decades to clean up? Have Americans not learned their lesson yet?

We have more questions than answers (obviously). But we also took a stab at some slogans for Markle’s potential campaign. Which one would you put on your yard sign?

Cover Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor (Getty Images)

1/11 Not Quite as Hopeless as Kanye

2/11 Completely Unqualified But Popular AF



3/11 More Likable Than Hillary But Just as Likely to Lose

4/11 Endorsed by Oprah



5/11 Prettiest Presidential Candidate Ever

6/11 If Donald Trump Hates Me, You Know I Must Be Good



7/11 Because Electing Celebrities to Public Office Always Turns Out Well

8/11 I Will Always Ask If You’re OK



9/11 Like Kamala Harris, But Young and Inexperienced

10/11 A President in the Streets, A Princess in the Sheets



11/11 As American as MILF Porn

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.