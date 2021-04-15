Dwayne Johnson Teases Presidential Run (Again), New Poll Shows Many Americans Would Vote For Him (And Polls Are Never Wrong)

Though it feels as though we just got through one of the most grueling presidential elections in our national history, people are already throwing names around for the 2024 ticket. Meghan Markle and Matthew McConaughey are just a couple of celebrities rumored to be contemplating a career pivot into politics. Now Dwayne Johnson is (again) teasing the possibility of throwing his hat in the ring.

The wrestler-turned-actor also known as “The Rock” — who has flirted with the idea of a presidential run in the past — allegedly told Today Weekend host Willie Geist that he’s still interested in the prospect of becoming president.

“I am passionate about making sure that our country is united because a united country, as we know, is its strongest. And I want to see that for our country,” he told Willie. “So I do have that goal to unite our country. And I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that.”

The admission comes on the heels of a survey from Piplsay in which 46% of respondents said they’d be down with The Rock running the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

“Humbling,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post with a screenshot of a Newsweek headline announcing the poll results. “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.”

While The Rock is certainly the kind of guy we’d love to get a beer with, we’re less enthusiastic about electing someone with zero political experience to the highest office in the land. (America tried that already and it didn’t work out well for anyone, remember?)

Stick to the movies – and maybe your boozy ice cream line – Dwayne. Leave political office to people who actually know what they’re doing. Sincerely, Mandatory Americans.

Cover Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Kendall Jenner Pairs Bikini With Cowboy Boots For Summer Swimsuit Trend That Makes Us Say ‘Yee-Haw!’ Read more here. Photo: Instagram

2/10 Irina Shayk Shows Off Thong Bodysuit in Sexy Behind-the-Scenes Instagram Snaps Read more here. Photo: Instagram



3/10 Lizzo Predicts It’ll Be an ‘Ass-Crack Summer’ With Butt-Cutout Dress Read more here. Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

4/10 Mandatory Style: Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk Rock Thong Jeans in New Trend Our Covid Bods Can’t Pull Off Read more here. Photo: Mugler



5/10 Orlando Bloom Complains He and Katy Perry Don’t Have Enough Sex (Uh, We’d Settle For Once) Read more here. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/10 Lily-Rose Depp in ‘Voyagers’ Gives Us Our Depp Fix Without Exposing Our Vulnerable Man-Crush Guilt Read more here. Photo: Lionsgate



7/10 Jimmy Fallon v. Jimmy Kimmel: Late Night Hosts Wage Pizza-Making War (Plot Twist: Stanley Tucci Is True Winner) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

8/10 Dom Pérignon Releases Lady Gaga Limited Edition Champagne Bottles (Pairs Perfectly With Chromatica Oreos) Read more here. Photo: Dom Pérignon



9/10 Ranked! TV’s 10 Most Insufferable News Hosts, The Boob-Tube’s Biggest Boobs Read more here. Photo: Greg Doherty (Getty Images)

10/10 The Mandatory Michelle Obama Guide For When It’s Safe to Discuss Your Sex Life Read more here. Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.