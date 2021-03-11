Culture / Entertainment
The Mandatory Funniest Tweet Reactions to Matthew McConaughey Running For Governor of Texas, It’d Be a Lot Cooler If He Did

by Mandatory Editors

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: a white man with a background in entertainment decides he’s going to run for office. It doesn’t matter that he has zero experience in government. How hard could it be, right? Just look at Sonny Bono, Ronald Regan, Al Franken, and Donald Trump (just to name a few). Now add Matthew McConaughey to the list. Yes, the actor known for the “Alright, alright, alright” catchphrase is contemplating a run for office.

The Dazed and Confused star recently said on The Balanced Voice podcast that a run for governor of Texas might be in his future. “I’m looking into now, what is my leadership role?” he said. “Because I do think I have some things to teach and share.” When asked by the host if he was seriously considering a campaign, McConaughey answered, “It’s a true consideration.”

While in theory, having a beloved movie star like McConaughey in office sounds cool, the fact is that we don’t exactly know what his politics are. Many suspect he’s a Republican. Others surmise he’s being used by Republicans to split the ticket as an Independent, not unlike Kanye West in the 2020 presidential election. Many wish McConaughey would sit down and shut up so Democrat Beto O’Rourke can snag the governor’s seat. But it’s all conjecture at this point. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Meanwhile, we’ll keep our eyes on Twitter, where users are all in a tizzy about McConaughey’s pseudo announcement. We’ve rounded up the funniest tweet reactions to this ridiculous (?) political news, which are almost as hilarious as a McConaughey comedy.

