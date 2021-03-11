The Mandatory Funniest Tweet Reactions to Matthew McConaughey Running For Governor of Texas, It’d Be a Lot Cooler If He Did

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: a white man with a background in entertainment decides he’s going to run for office. It doesn’t matter that he has zero experience in government. How hard could it be, right? Just look at Sonny Bono, Ronald Regan, Al Franken, and Donald Trump (just to name a few). Now add Matthew McConaughey to the list. Yes, the actor known for the “Alright, alright, alright” catchphrase is contemplating a run for office.

The Dazed and Confused star recently said on The Balanced Voice podcast that a run for governor of Texas might be in his future. “I’m looking into now, what is my leadership role?” he said. “Because I do think I have some things to teach and share.” When asked by the host if he was seriously considering a campaign, McConaughey answered, “It’s a true consideration.”

While in theory, having a beloved movie star like McConaughey in office sounds cool, the fact is that we don’t exactly know what his politics are. Many suspect he’s a Republican. Others surmise he’s being used by Republicans to split the ticket as an Independent, not unlike Kanye West in the 2020 presidential election. Many wish McConaughey would sit down and shut up so Democrat Beto O’Rourke can snag the governor’s seat. But it’s all conjecture at this point. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Meanwhile, we’ll keep our eyes on Twitter, where users are all in a tizzy about McConaughey’s pseudo announcement. We’ve rounded up the funniest tweet reactions to this ridiculous (?) political news, which are almost as hilarious as a McConaughey comedy.

Would he run on a progressive platform, or alt-right alt-right alt-right? — Nick Moseley (@NMoseley_Writer) March 11, 2021

Matthew McConaughey thinks he can be Governor of Texas? Does he think just anybody is qualified to do that job? If so, he’s absolutely correct. pic.twitter.com/oQe0CmITIR — JRehling (@JRehling) March 11, 2021

Matthew McConaughey is thinking about running for Governor of Texas? What are his qualifications? Playing the bongos and driving a fucking Lincoln? I’ll go with Beto! — Amy Lynn (@AmyAThatcher) March 11, 2021

Matthew McConaughey needs to just keep making those serial killer commercials for Lincoln and stay the heck out of politics. I think we’ve been there done that with celebrities who think it’d be cool to hold office. — JJ in NH (@JustJoshinNH) March 11, 2021

Please not another actor in government. Life is not a movie or reality TV show. Matthew McConaughey would not make a good governor of Texas. We have real problems that need real solutions. Not another persona that treats voting like ratings or governing like a popularity contest — Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) March 11, 2021

Matthew McConaughey is considering running for Governor of Texas. Lindsey Graham has just changed his official address to “anywhere in Texas” pic.twitter.com/457QG6Er8R — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) March 11, 2021

Professor asked what we thought of Matthew McConaughey running for governor pic.twitter.com/2h4iagnRl0 — montse (@taIkfastash) March 11, 2021

Give him a test on basic civics first. — SassyTammy (@SassyTammy4) March 11, 2021

Matthew McConaughey is one of my favorite actors.. but I have a feeling he wouldn’t be one of “favorite” politicians… — Anis Jerbi (@ArtistAJ17) March 11, 2021

The capacity of white men to believe they are qualified to do anything is astounding. No one else gets a pass on the basic experience and competency requirements like they do. #makeitstop — Robin Preble (@LArefugee10) March 11, 2021

Al Franken says hold my beer. — Jeff F (@MusicForLife61) March 11, 2021

Trump was President. Anyone can be anything especially with a certain skin color. — Candice (@RegardsCandice) March 11, 2021

Why? Beto is right there. — Twowackykids (@twowackykids) March 11, 2021

We good with Beto. — Revelations getting impatient… (@FreeReggieT) March 11, 2021

Humility might be good to learn. — Kory Dee (@Korydeedidlydee) March 11, 2021

Politicians with no acting experience should start showing up at auditions for big-budget movie roles. — Alia Poulos (@AliaPoulos) March 11, 2021

And I’m gonna run for astronaut. — Anita Xanax (@carma223) March 11, 2021

