Matthew McConaughey Says America Is ‘Going Through Puberty’ In Bizarre Patriotic Video (Not the ‘Fast Times’ Sequel We Were Hoping For)

Matthew McConaughey knows that things are not “alright, alright, alright” in America, but the native Texan chalks those troubles up to “growing pains” and says that the country is basically in puberty.

Say what? We know, it’s a little out of left field. But in a rambling Fourth of July message posted to his social media accounts, the potential future governor of Texas sounded off about, well, everything without actually doing anything. (Yet another example of why celebrities make terrible politicians.)

McConaughey appeared in a video wearing oversized sunglasses and a slicked-back ponytail, immediately drawing comparisons to David Koresh, the infamous cult leader of the Branch Davidians. His strange speech didn’t help assuage fears that he is equally out of his depth – and possibly off the deep end.

happy 245th birthday America – lets rock pic.twitter.com/MiLKZ0HN8y — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2021

“As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let’s admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was also another head-scratcher,” he said. “We’re basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timelines, and we’re going to go through growing pains. We are going through growing pains.”

“Growing pains” is a pretty polite way to put the current state of affairs in the United States, Matt, but OK.

“This is not an excuse, this is just the reality, and this is good because we got to keep learning, we got to keep maturing, we gotta keep striving, we gotta keep climbing, we gotta keep building,” he continued. “And we gotta make sure we maintain hope along the way, as we continue to evolve.”

We’re not sure who asked for a rah-rah America cheer from McConaughey (we love the guy, but stay in your lane, man), but the more woke members of Twitter were not going to let the actor off easy.

By “growing pains” do you mean racism Matthew? — L E X (@iamlexstylz) July 4, 2021

Please no. We’ve had our fill of celebrities with no experience in government. — PoppyWrites (@poppy_writes) July 4, 2021

Not another rich white man telling me things — Little Swamp Bitch (@sadbaberobyn) July 4, 2021

I still don’t want you as my governor. — Holli (@holli) July 4, 2021

Matthew McConaughey ? Please Texas , don’t you have enough problems already ? — J.G. (@GuelfiJohn) July 5, 2021

While McConaughey would arguably be better than the current (Republican) governor, we really hope the actor best known for playing a stoned teenager will stick to making Hollywood blockbusters and leave experienced politicians to run the country.

Cover Photo: @McConaughey (Twitter)

