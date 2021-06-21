Kylie Jenner Rocks 34-Year-Old Dress For Reunion With Travis Scott, She Could Just Wear Us Instead (That Would Be OK)

Kylie Jenner fans, do you want the good news or the bad news first? Well, the bad news is that the 23-year-old cosmetics maven has reunited with her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott. The good news is that she did so on the red carpet is a skin-tight dress that highlighted all of her curves.

The gown was vintage – in fact, older than the model herself. It was a green Jean Paul Gaultier dress with a zip-up front and cone bra that barely contained her ample cleavage.

Unfortunately, she donned the frock for an appearance with Scott, who was being honored at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit. He thanked his “wifey” Jenner and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi in his acceptance speech. Kylie also posted a pic of the couple getting cozy in NYC, suggesting that the on-again, off-again lovers are very much together.

Given how long the Kardashian-Jenner women hold onto men (i.e. a hot minute), it won’t be long until Jenner is single and ready to mingle again – hopefully in dresses just as revealing as this one. Better yet, she could just wear us instead.

