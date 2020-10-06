Kylie Jenner Instagram Thirst Trap Gets People Registered to Vote, Pretty Sure They Thought They Were Signing Up For OnlyFans (We’ll Take It!)

Photo: instagram.com/kyliejenner

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, honestly, what are you waiting for? The election is a month away and this is going to be a big one. We’re not here to tell you who to vote for, just vote. It’s your right and if you’re not using it you might as well just bury your head in the proverbial sand and never give any opinions on your elected officials. But we likely don’t need to lecture you if you saw a recent Instagram post from Kylie Jenner.

You might not know what a ‘thirst trap’ is. In the simplest terms it’s a provocative photograph or social media message intended to attract people. It’s most commonly to help stroke the ego of the celebrity in question. But, recently Kylie Jenner did it to bring awareness to an important topic: the right to vote.

At first glance, it simply looks like an Instagram post featuring two pictures of Jenner in a skintight bikini. That’s thirst trap 101. But, the message alongside the photos sends a different message altogether. It simply says, “but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together.”

Since this post garnered almost 10 million likes (her account has just under 200 million followers), you might not be surprised to hear that a fair amount of those people actually took the time to heed Jenner’s words.

According to Vote.org, the site saw an 80 percent increase in registration for new voters. To put it in simple numbers, the bikini-bound post inspired almost 50,000 people to register to vote. Our only hope is that Jenner uses her new political clout for good rather than evil. We really don’t need a Kardashian in the White House.

