Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral)

by Nick Perkins

We’re not mad; we’re just disappointed. But also a little bit proud. NBA player Lou Williams, a point guard for the Los Angeles Clippers, recently got in a bit of hot water after leaving the “NBA bubble” to attend his grandfather’s funeral. That act, in and of itself, wasn’t the issue. Williams got permission from the league to fly to Atlanta, Georgia for the funeral. The issue was that, after the funeral, he went to a strip club with his buddies, one of whom posted a photo on Instagram that more or less “outed” him.

Now, we have no problems with strip clubs. Some of our favorite Christmas mornings happened at one. But what is not cool is telling your job that you’re going to a funeral of a loved one, only to end up at a strip club because “the food is good.”

“Magic City is my favorite restaurant in the world,” Williams once said in an interview with ESPN. “All entertainment is shut down in Atlanta. The restaurant is still open. You can still go to Magic and get your food…it’s part of our culture here.”

Well, if part of the culture in Atlanta is going to a strip club after a funeral, count us in. NBA officials, for their part, are conducting an investigation, and have since quarantined Williams, which could prevent him from playing in some of the Clippers’ first few games.

The best part of this whole story is that the guy who posted the photo on Instagram, a rapper named Jack Harlow, deleted it from his story relatively quickly after posting it and then, being a true friend, tried to just straight up lie to, like, everyone.

“That was an old pic of me and Lou,” Harlow tweeted (and then deleted). “I was just reminiscing cuz I miss him.”

Still, though. We can’t really be mad at the guy. When somebody close to you dies, sometimes you can only find solace in the spray-tanned cleavage of an exotic dancer.

