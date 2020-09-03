Woman Pronounced Dead is Revived at Funeral Home, Thank God She Wasn’t Going to be Cremated

You know the old saying, “Nothing in this world is certain except for death and taxes?” Well, now it’s just taxes. At least, that’s what a Detroit woman would attest to, because, earlier this month, she defied death and thumbed her nose at the afterlife. TMZ reported that earlier this month, a young woman was declared dead after paramedics performed CPR for upwards of 30 minutes. The 20-year-old was unresponsive in her home, so paramedics were called and they did their best to save her, but to no avail.

Or, was there avail? There was. There was much avail because, once the woman was pronounced dead and her the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed her death, a funny thing happened on the way to the funeral home. While awaiting whatever procedures must be performed at a funeral parlor, there was a slight stir. Staff at the funeral home investigated and, in a nightmare scenario for anyone who has ever been around a cadaver, it started to move! The woman, previously thought dead, was alive and breathing and, like Lazarus being raised from the pit, she stole back her life from the gods. The staff was undoubtedly terrified, but they notified the proper authorities (and, we hope, the woman’s family) and the woman was sent to a local hospital.

It’s a story with a happy, albeit strange, ending but we can only think of one thing…

What if she was going to be cremated??

Cover Photo: RichLegg, Getty Images

