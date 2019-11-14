Fun / Weird News
Funeral Mourners Get Stoned After Being Served Hash Cake At Restaurant (That’s How He Would Have Wanted to Be Remembered)

by Nick Perkins

After a recent German man’s funeral, mourners gathered to pay tribute to the dearly departed with coffee and cake, as is the tradition in Germany. What is not the tradition (but totally should be) was the fact that the cake which was served to the mourners was a hash cake (read: full of marijuana). Unbeknownst to the guests, they were served the wrong cake at the restaurant and many of them had to be treated at a nearby medical facility for nausea and dizziness. In other words, these people got high at a dude’s funeral party and now that’s the only way we want to celebrate our own deaths.

