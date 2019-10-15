Fun / Weird News
sleepover

Strict Mom Requires Consent From Kids Before Coming to a Sleepover

by Nick Perkins

You thought your parents were strict, but our friends in the U.K. may have it even tougher. According to reports, the mom of a young boy was hosting a sleepover at her house, but decided to be proactive against bad behavior. She wrote out a consent form that each of junior’s friends had to sign, agreeing not to roughhouse, laugh loudly, or participate in any of the other aspects of a sleepover that actually make it awesome. The good news is that if all the rules were followed and maintained, the kids were promised a fun brunch the morning after. There’s no word on whether the other kiddos agreed to the stipulations or not, but we can’t imagine the son of this meticulous mum has made very many new friends.

Cover Photo: jackscoldsweat (Getty Images)

