Keto Diet Is a Heart Attack on a Plate, Researchers Suggest Putting Down the Fat, Fatty

Let’s face it: Diets suck. They take extreme dedication and focus, especially when there are constant reminders from the dark side (cheeseburgers, pizza, beer, nachos). Then along came the ketogenic diet, a high-fat, low-carb dream diet, similar to Atkins, that made meat lovers jump for joy (and then eat like an asshole). But don’t get too excited because, according to research, it’s a heart attack on a plate, just waiting to happen. True, you can lose a lot of weight quickly on the diet because it burns fat at an accelerated rate. But a study in the Journal of the American Heart Association identified a 53-percent jump in mortality (due to heart attacks) in people who’ve done the keto diet. Yes, that’s a high death rate for people trying to be healthier. According to Dr. Kim Williams, former president at the American College of Cardiology, no one should be on this diet. Then again, my father told me that touching myself would cause my hands to fall off.

Photo: stevanovicigor (Getty Images)

