Keto TikToker Who Invented Twisted Bacon Now Swears By ‘Butter Meats’ (You Better Bring a Bib)
Remember the TikToker who introduced us all to the wonder that is twisted bacon? Well, she’s back, and trending again, for a whole ‘nother category of binge-able food.
It’s called “butter meats” and it’s basically as delicious as it sounds. Abby Durlewanger (aka @houseofketo), a low-carb and keto diet devotee, stumbled upon the secret to perfectly cooked meat a few years ago (but we’re just hearing about it now). That secret is: butter.
The happy accident occurred when Durlewanger was trying to improve on the lean proteins, like chicken thighs, that are staples of low-carb and keto diets. “I thought, ‘What if the butter is my (slow cooker) liquid?’ and decided to try it one day while I was home to watch to make sure I didn’t burn my house down,” she told Today.
Her house didn’t burn down, but she realized her recipe was on fire. She shared it on TikTok and users have been tagging her in their own meaty recreations of the buttery technique ever since.
@houseofketoEasy Meal Ideas #buttermeats #keto #lowcarb #MakeMomEpic #houseofketo♬ Body (Remix) [feat. ArrDee, E1 (3×3), ZT (3×3), Bugzy Malone, Buni, Fivio Foreign & Darkoo] – Tion Wayne & Russ Millions
Want to try your hand at this succulent style of cooking? All you have to do is line your slow cooker with a plastic liner, drop half a stick of sliced butter in and top it with your meat of choice. Season both sides of that meat (Durlewanger is partial to salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder), then add another half a stick of sliced butter and let the slow cooker work its magic. One caveat: make sure you plan ahead. Depending on the type and size of your hunk o’ meat, it can take up to 12 hours to cook (you’ll know it’s ready because it sheds beautifully and effortlessly with a fork).
A major bonus of butter meat? The leftovers don’t dry out. The butter and the meat’s own juices lubricate the meat so well, it will still taste delicious for a couple of days after you cook it.
Give it a try and let us know how it turned out! Better yet – invite us over for a taste test!
Cover Photo: @houseofketo (TikTok)
