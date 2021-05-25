Living / Food & Drink
Dairy Queen Blizzard

Mandatory Food Fights: Dairy Queen’s Blizzard v. McDonald’s McFlurries

Hot weather season is upon us and you know what that means: ice cream! Yes, I scream, you scream, we all scream for that creamy frozen dessert that takes us instantly back to the summers of our childhoods with just one lick. But sometimes, any old ice cream just won’t do. We don’t want a simple cone or a drumstrick or even a sundae. We want to go all out. And the only way to do that is with a big, blended ice cream treat that’s packed with chocolate, candy, and any other ingredients we (or the ice cream makers) can think of. There are really only two options when you’re having that kind of ice cream craving: a Blizzard from Dairy Queen or a McFlurry from McDonald’s.

While either option would satisfy your sweet tooth on a sweltering day, these two seemingly similar treats are not created equal. In this Mandatory Food Fight, we’re putting the DQ Blizzard in the ring with the McDonald’s McFlurry and only one will emerge victorious (and worthy of that ice cream gut we’re working on). Read on to find out which has won over our taste buds!

