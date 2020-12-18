Colin Kaepernick Gets His Own Ben & Jerry’s Flavor; Tastes Like Dairy-Free Justice

Lose an NFL career, get a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor? It’s not exactly a fair trade, but it’s better than nothing. And it’s Colin Kaepernick’s fate.

The ousted quarterback who made waves when he took a knee during the National Anthem while playing for the San Francisco 49ers is still getting endorsements, just like he did when he was a celebrity athlete. And he’s still using the proceeds to benefit charity, which we think is pretty sweet.

So perhaps it’s a natural extension of his philanthropy-minded lifestyle that he would team up with Vermont-based ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry’s to come up with a new pint that targets justice on multiple fronts. Dubbed Change the Whirled, the non-dairy frozen dessert features caramel with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls. (Kaepernick is a longtime vegan.)

I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice! Today, we’re excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021! 100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry’s pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020

Proceeds from his pint will go to the Know Your Rights Camp, which the footballer founded. Its mission is to “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

Ben & Jerry’s, which proved to be one of the most woke brands in the wake of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police in May, will match Kaepernick’s donations. It supports Kaepernick’s efforts to shed light on police brutality and social justice issues.

“That very much is our approach, this idea we can help normalize and reinforce these ideas to a more mainstream, general population audience,” Chris Miller, who is Ben & Jerry’s head of global activism strategy, told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s not a particularly radical notion to suggest that police forces and policing probably are not the best way to handling things like mental health crises and substance abuse, and contextualize them for people what a different vision of public safety looks like.”

So it tastes good, it does good, and it’s better for you. What more could you ask for from ice cream? This has gotta be the most guilt-free flavor Ben & Jerry’s has ever made.

