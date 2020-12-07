Ben & Jerry’s Goes Full Netflix & Chill With New Boozy Flavor, We’re Never Leaving Home

What the world needs now is love, sweet love. Actually, what we really need are ice cream and laughter. Ben & Jerry’s and Netflix have teamed up to deliver both, in sweet, boozy, frozen dessert form.

The new pint from the Vermont-based ice cream maker and the streaming behemoth is called Punch Line. It features a “comedic duo of brown butter bourbon and almond ice cream with roasted almonds and chuckles of cherries,” according to the bright red container with the creation’s name in lights.

So that’s the ice cream part of this tasty and entertaining collab. Here’s the funny part: Netflix’s comedy brand, Netflix Is a Joke, has recruited some of today’s most hilarious comics to dish up jokes just for you. All you have to do is call 1-866-PUNCHLINE to hear stand-ups like Wanda Sykes, Fortune Feimster and Aparna Nancherla tickle your funny bone.

Bourbon-infused ice cream, gut-busting comedians, and endless streaming. If that doesn’t get you through a winter of quarantine, we don’t know what will.

Cover Photo: Ben & Jerry’s

