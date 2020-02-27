Mandatory Food Fights: A Definitive Ranking of Ben & Jerry’s Best Ice Cream Flavors

When you want ice cream, there are only two names you need to know: Ben and Jerry. The creamery company that began in Burlington, Vermont, has been cranking out irresistible ice cream for 39 years. On any given day, Ben and Jerry’s dishes up 50 to 75 flavors of ice cream at its 577 scoop shops worldwide. We think it’s hard enough choosing between chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla, so how are you supposed to decide between wild flavor combinations like Half Baked, Cherry Garcia, and Chunky Monkey? In a perfect world, you wouldn’t have to, but we can only stomach so much frozen dairy dessert. That’s why we’ve done the incredibly difficult job of tasting and ranking the best Ben & Jerry’s flavors so you can spend less time deliberating and more time satisfying your ice cream craving.

Cover Photo: Ben & Jerry’s

Creativity gone wrong: RANKED! The Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors On Earth

1/10 10. S’mores There’s no need to sell anyone on the mouthwatering mix of graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate that make up s’mores, but Ben & Jerry’s does their best take on the iconic combo with this chocolate ice cream thick with fudge chunks and swirled with graham cracker and toasted marshmallow. Bring the campfire to your freezer no matter what the season with a pint of this ooey gooey flavor. Photo: Ben & Jerry's

2/10 9. The Tonight Dough This isn’t the first flavor made in collaboration with a late-night host (Stephen Colbert also has one called Americone Dream) but Jimmy Fallon’s caramel and chocolate ice creams swirled with chocolate cookie and loaded with two kinds of cookie dough (chocolate chip and peanut butter) is far superior. A man who can bring the funny and the flavor? Fallon definitely has our attention. Photo: Ben & Jerry's

3/10 8. Urban Bourbon Drinkers will scream for this burnt caramel ice cream swirled with bourbon caramel and mixed with almonds and fudge flakes. Dare we say it’s better than booze? The best part is that no one’s going to cut you off no matter how much you consume. Take that, bartender! Photo: Ben & Jerry's

4/10 7. Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz! Get your caffeine fix times two with this coffee ice cream interspersed with espresso bean fudge chunks. This frozen treat has totally earned its buzz. Bring on the coffee jitters and the brain freeze simultaneously! Photo: Ben & Jerry's



5/10 6. Phish Food One of the many tribute flavors that Ben & Jerry’s is known for, this chocolate ice cream swirled with marshmallow and caramel in which fudgy fish swim is named for the famous rock band. Ben of Ben & Jerry’s happened to be the neighbor of the group back in Burlington, Vermont, so a collaboration was inevitable. Even more gratifying than the flavor, though, is that the royalties from Phish Food benefit Vermont's Lake Champlain Watershed. Photo: Ben & Jerry's

6/10 5. Chubby Hubby This flavor was literally a figment of two dudes’ imaginations back in the ‘90s. They told a coworker that vanilla malt ice cream teeming with fudge-covered pretzels and swirled with fudge and peanut butter was an actual Ben & Jerry’s flavor. It wasn’t, until they felt bad about their bluff and whipped up a batch. Then they realized the joke was on them because the result was unlike anything they’d ever tasted before. Photo: Ben & Jerry's

7/10 4. New York Super Fudge Chunk Fun fact: the Ben of Ben & Jerry’s has an unusually low tasting ability; that’s why so many of the brand’s flavors focus on texture. And there’s plenty of that in this flavor, which features chocolate ice cream inundated with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts, and fudge-covered almonds. It was created in 1985 so the company could make its mark on NYC, and now it’s the go-to treat of ice cream enthusiasts all over the world. Photo: Ben & Jerry's

8/10 3. Chunky Monkey You'd be nuts not to go bananas over this banana ice cream packed with fudge chunks and walnuts. It's the trifecta of deliciousness, no monkeying around. Photo: Ben & Jerry's



9/10 2. Cherry Garcia You don't have to be a Deadhead to be obsessed with this vanilla ice cream studded with cherries and fudge flakes. Created in 1987 in honor of Jerry Garcia, this fruity, chocolately combination will put you in an altered state even better than a hallucinogenic-infused concert from the Grateful Dead could. Photo: Ben & Jerry's

10/10 1. Half Baked This is Ben & Jerry’s most popular flavor in the U.S. – and for good reason. It pairs two of our favorite addictions (chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge brownies) with both chocolate and vanilla-flavored ice creams. It’s the best of both worlds – or is it the best of four worlds? We don’t care. We just like that we don’t have to choose between all our favorite tastes. Give us a pint and a spoon and let the bliss begin. Photo: Ben & Jerry's

The next big thing: Everything You Need to Know About Plant-Based Ice Cream

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.