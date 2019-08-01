Fun / Weird News

Serial Toilet Clogger Finally Flushed Out (and Other Ridiculous Crimes Committed)

by Ken Franklin

A serial toilet clogger who had been terrorizing bathrooms across Sheboygan, Wisconsin, was finally flushed out this month, bringing an end to one of the largest obstruction sprees in state history. Patrick D. Beeman pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal damage to property and was sentenced to 150 days in jail for his infectious crimes.

“I need to make things right and pray for forgiveness every day,” Beeman said in a very weird statement. If you think his crime is bizarre, take the plunge into these recent mind-blowing offenses. Has the world lost its mind? Based on these crimes, we’d say the answer is a big yes.

Photo: charlie schuck (Getty Images)

Scooby don’t: Scooby-Doo Denied As Emotional Support Animal For Being ‘Just A Good Dane’

Gator done: Tennessee Gator, High On Meth, Swears Meth-Gators Aren’t Real (Claimes That’s a Croc)

