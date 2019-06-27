Cowadunga: Bitter Cow Shoots Its Vengeful Poop at Its Owner
It’s no big surprise to get shit on at work, unless of course, it’s literal. Being a farmer must be one of those jobs where weird news happens all the time, but one Iowa farmer, Karter Kilburg, got a load of the sweet taste of revenge when one of his prize livestock hurtled feces at him, a no-look shot to the back.
Kudos to Kilburg for tweeting the video himself, adding a caption that we think we can all relate to (“I didn’t even stand a chance. Direct line of fire. Typical Monday.”) If that’s a typical Monday, we feel sorry for you, Karter. If you’ve managed to get through watching this video without totally feeling sick to your stomach, we applaud you.
Cover Photo: Monty Rakusen (Getty Images)
Only gets weirder: Sloths Poop Once A Week And It’s As Painful As Childbirth
1/4
Guy on Beer Diet Loses 44 Pounds, Becomes Our Role Model
Check out this story here.
Photo by: picturegarden (Getty Images)
2/4
Hey, This Is America! Let College Kids Run Free In Their Underwear
Check out this story here.
Photo: Scott Barbour / Stringer (Getty Images)
3/4
Instagram to Hide the Likes Count: Here’s How Your Life Will Look After
Check out this story here.
Photo: Spiderplay (Getty Images)
4/4
Extra Toppings: Pizza Place Puts Laxatives on Pies
Check out this story here.
Photo: OcusFocus (Getty Images)
It’s expressionism: Maine Grandma Is Making a Crapload Off Art Made of Moose Poop
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.