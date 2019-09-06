Living / Food & Drink / Weird News

Fast Food Fight: Popeyes and Chick-fil-A Play Chicken in Twitter Beef

by Ken Franklin

Finally, the moment we’ve all been waiting for: first blood in the fight for chicken sandwich world domination. When Chick-fil-A (the undisputed champion of poultry patties and bigotry) was recently challenged by fried chicken chain Popeyes, all hell broke loose on Twitter. Exactly one week after Popeyes began selling a long-awaited spicy chicken sandwich of their own, Chick-Fil-A responded with a low-key assault. Not one to beat around the bush, Popeyes fired back hard with a take-no-prisoners barb. The war had officially begun. And like any war, these words of aggression were only the beginning of the insanity that followed. Check out the original tweets below and the ripple effect of madness they’ve caused. Now that Chick-Fil-A and Popeyes are set on a collision course, who will blink first?

