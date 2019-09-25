Occupational Hazard: Musician Ironically Killed By Bear While Recording Sounds of Nature

Great musicians are known to make great sacrifices in pursuit of their art. From Brian Wilson’s 40-year journey to release Smile to Def Leppard losing an arm and a leg (physically and financially) during the making of Hysteria, die-hard musicians are no stranger to danger. But a recent incident involving French-Canadian composer, Julien Gauthier, surely takes the cake. While recording nature sounds for an upcoming project deep inside the Canadian wilderness, Gauthier was killed by a bear. The sounds of a vicious bear attack were probably not the nature sounds Gauthier intended to record during his 1,500-mile trek along the Mackenzie River. Nevertheless, we hope his sonic vision will someday be realized with the help of his composing partner, who was in Paris at the time of the incident. Though his death remains tragic and untimely, at least the composer died chasing his dreams (of music, not being eaten by a wild animal).

Photo: Windsor & Wiehahn (Getty Images)

1/12 Johnny Depp Can’t Catch a Break, Millionaire’s Dior Ad Pulled For Cultural Appropriation Get more weird news here.

2/12 Extreme Yogi Survives 80-Foot Fall, Proves Yoga Works Get more weird news here. Photo: Katarna Mittkov / EyeEm (Getty Images)

3/12 Fast Food Fight: Popeyes and Chick-fil-A Play Chicken in Twitter Beef Get more weird news here. Photo: Jan Sochor (Getty Images)

4/12 Keto Diet Is a Heart Attack on a Plate, Researchers Suggest Putting Down the Fat, Fatty Get more weird news here. Photo: stevanovicigor (Getty Images)



5/12 The FDA Approved A Shot That Makes Women Horny, Finally Get more weird news here. Photo: Getty Images

6/12 Defeated Man Chooses Dead Pigeon as Street-Fighting Weapon Outside McDonald’s (and We’re Lovin’ It) Get more weird news here.

7/12 Scientists Developing Human Organs in Animals, ‘Cats’ Musical Slowly Becoming a Reality Get more weird news here. Photo: Greg Wood (Getty Images)

8/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Having Donald Trump-Shaped Ecstasy Pills, Biggest Law Broken Was Poor Taste Get more weird news here. Photo: Tom Pennington (Getty Images)



9/12 We’re Spending a Ton of Money Drunk Shopping Online Get more weird news here. Photo: Hero Images (Getty Images)

10/12 It Has Begun: People Are Getting Microchip Implants to Replace Credit Cards Get more weird news here. Photo: MirageC (Getty Images)

11/12 Holiday Inn Takes Away Free Shampoo, The Only Perk of Staying at Holiday Inn Get more weird news here. Photo: Khamlaksana (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Orlando Man Punches His Way to Faster Fast Food Get more weird news here. Photo: vchal (Getty Images)

Mother Earth needs you: 7 Ways To Fight Climate Change

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.