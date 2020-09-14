RANKED! Our Favorite Team Picks For 2020 NBA Champs

Predicting the 2020 NBA Champs is about as dicey as betting who will win the presidency. If this year has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. Could a flare-up of COVID-19, the viral rookie of the year, burst the NBA’s bubble before the final buzzer? Will the police or alt-right nutjobs murder more people of color? If so, will the players walk out again? We can’t predict stuff like that, but you can bet 2020’s got something up its sleeve. Honestly, even if aliens pulled a real-life space jam in Florida, it wouldn’t surprise us at this point.

Still, at least we can waste away a few more hours of quarantine arguing stats and standings. Will the Raptors and Drake again toast maple syrup shots to victory in the rapper’s man cave? Will LeBron James prove he’s truly the GOAT by leading his team all the way, or at least take up goat yoga? Or will it be some other team aided by a golden retriever in an adorable doggie face mask? Find out in this ranking of our picks for who will and won’t be the 2020 NBA Champs.

Cover Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Staff (Getty Images)

1/10 10. Houston Rockets It’s just tough watching James Harden play 3D chess while his teammate Russell Westbrook is stuck on checkers. Despite Harden’s game, we predict the Rockets will fall short of their target.

2/10 9. Denver Nuggets If Jamal Murray was an old-time prospector and points were gold, he’d be toothless from biting his bouillon. Still, Murray’s near-record scoring probably can’t turn the tide for the Nuggets.



3/10 8. Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell’s duels with Jamal Murray have been everything the Cleganbowl wasn’t. The Jazz seem to thrive in the bubble, but we think the Great Salt Lake will call them home before the championship.

4/10 7. Oklahoma City Thunder Chris Paul is proving himself to be a real Mr. Clutch with his late-game scoring. The Thunder surprised many this season, though we doubt lightning will strike twice for long.



5/10 6. Miami Heat The bubble may have eliminated home court advantage, but the Miami Heat know the crazy that is Florida. They’ve been putting up impressive stats as a team, though not impressive enough to get them all the way.

6/10 5. Toronto Raptors The reigning champs seem unlikely to keep their crown after taking two losses in a row from the Beantown bruisers. These Canadian dinosaurs seem likely to go extinct sooner rather than later.



7/10 4. LA Lakers Despite the power pairing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, we don’t think this is the year for the Lakers. They may prove us wrong, but either way, it seems LA will have something to celebrate.

8/10 3. Milwaukee Bucks While we don’t think the bucks will quite claim victory in the Eastern Conference, they may just get a big W in their battle to get the Wisconsin legislature to do something in the wake of the tragic shooting of Jacob Blake.



9/10 2. Boston Celtics At the time of writing, the Boston Celtics were the only team undefeated in the postseason, and our prediction for cinching the Eastern Conference. While some suspect Jayson Tatum of smuggling a leprechaun into the bubble, we are putting it down to a deep bench and good fundamentals.

10/10 1. LA Clippers The Clippers haven’t cut any corners this season, and we think it’ll pay off with the big win. Kawhi Leonard’s postseason glow makes him the man to beat, but he’s got mad back from Paul George, Lou Williams and the rest of the roster.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.