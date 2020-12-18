RANKED! Our 10 Favorite Rudy Giuliani Moments of 2020

Rudy Giuliani has had a tough year. We almost feel bad for the guy, except for the fact that he is kind of a tool of the devil and, as the saying goes, it’s hard to have sympathy for the devil…or his henchmen. Still, forgetting our personal feelings about the former Mayor of New York, we feel for the guy. This is especially true given the recent news that Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.

Giuliani has had a hell of a 2020 but, unlike the rest of us, he sort of brought a lot of it on himself. Now, obviously, we don’t relish in the fact that the man got COVID. We don’t want anybody to get sick from this stupid virus. So we sympathize with the man for that. But, sigh…just everything else, man. From pardons to profusely sweating, Borat to general buffoonery, we feel safe to say that everything besides COVID is kind of Giuliani’s own fault. What’s even more depressing about this is how much Giuliani used to be respected. When he was the mayor of NYC, and waged war on organized crime, he was adulated. When he spoke for the rest of the country shortly after September 11, we were all behind him.

So, what happened to the man? How did such a respectable guy turn into a bigger punchline than Donald Trump? Giuliani used to be made of stone. Now, we’re not quite sure what he’s made of. We don’t know if it’s sweat, hair dye, or apathy. It’s probably all three. The thing is, people like Donald Trump or Mitch McConnell are genuinely evil. We don’t necessarily think Rudy Giuliani is evil. He’s just really, really stupid. We didn’t start 2020 thinking we would be writing so many stories about Rudy Giuliani. But that is where we find ourselves. These are our 10 favorite Rudy Giuliani moments, ranked.

Cover Photo: Mandel Ngan

1/10 10. Julia Louis-Dreyfus Spoofs Rudy Giuliani In ‘Veep’ Reunion Announcement She's already been Veep. Could she be a lawyer now too? Read more here. Photo Credit: Instagram

2/10 9. ‘My Cousin Vinny’ Star and Director Object to Rudy Giuliani’s Re-enactment of Scene at Press Conference Concerning Election Fraud Our cousin, Rudy. Read more here. Photo Credit: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)/Twentieth Century Fox



3/10 8. Brewery Trolls Rudy Giuliani With Its Four Saisons Landscaping Beer, We Support Canning Rudy For Good At least there's some good to come out of Rudy Giuliani's fall from grace. Read more here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

4/10 7. Rudy Giuliani Says NBA Coach Doc Rivers Is Misleading Black People About Police, It’s Actually Way Worse Than He Describes Rudy Giuliani knows more about the hardships faced by black people than black people do. At least, that's what he thinks. Read more here. Photo Credit: Instagram



5/10 6. Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane Black people shouldn't protest inequality because it makes Rudy Giuliani sad. Read more here. Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)

6/10 5. Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President This story just gets so, so much worse. Read more here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



7/10 4. Rudy Giuliani Is Star of the New ‘Borat’ Movie, This Nut Busted With His Hand in His Pants (Plus Twitter’s Best Reactions) Getting caught with your hand down your pants is never a good look. Especially when "she's fifteen." Read more here. Photo Credit: Twitter

8/10 3. Video Shows Rudy Giuliani Almost Literally Rubbing Coronavirus on Somebody We call this 'foreshadowing.' Read more here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)



9/10 2. Spoiled Brains of Rudy Giuliani Appear to Melt the More Lies He Tells, Leaving His Ears During Tall-Tale Press Conference What're the chances that Giuliani is actually Weekend at Bernies-ing it, and he's actually just been made of wax the past ten years? Read more here. Photo Credit: Sarah Silbiger, The Washington Post

10/10 1. Rudy Giuliani Shockingly Tests Positive for COVID, Perfect Little Bow on Top of a Terrible Year We call this, 'poetic justice.' Read more here. Photo Credit: Rey Del Rio (Getty Images)

