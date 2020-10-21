Culture / Entertainment
Borat

Rudy Giuliani Is Star of the New ‘Borat’ Movie, This Nut Busted With His Hand in His Pants (Plus Twitter’s Best Reactions)

by Mandatory Editors

Hands down, this is the strangest news story of the week. A scene in the forthcoming Borat sequel features none other than former New York City mayor and current Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani rubbing his junk in the presence of a young woman he believed to be a journalist.

The woman in question was Maria Bakalova, a 24-year-old actress who played Borat’s daughter in the film. In a prank played on Giuliani, Bakalova pretended to be a conservative journalist interested in interviewing Giuliani. After the interview, the former mayor and the faux journalist adjourned to a hotel room rigged with hidden cameras. That’s when Giuliani lay down on the bed and stuck his hand down his pants. Before anything more untoward could happen, Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) stormed the room and said, “She’s 15, she’s too old for you!”

Though Giuliani called the police at the time, he later bragged to the New York Post that he didn’t feel he’d been punked. “I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen,” he said. “I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

Well, the joke’s on you, Giuliani, because he definitely got you and some very pervy images have leaked from the film (which releases Friday). Twitter is going insane. Here are the best reactions to this October Surprise so far.

