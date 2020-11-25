‘My Cousin Vinny’ Star and Director Object to Rudy Giuliani’s Re-enactment of Scene at Press Conference Concerning Election Fraud

We know what you’re thinking but no, the above picture does not represent Rudy Giuliani’s misunderstanding of the “shocker.” As shocking as this year has been, those fingers reference a scene from the beloved 1992 comedy starring Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei, My Cousin Vinny. That’s right, while once again ranting about how the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the president’s attorney invoked a movie (as we all do) to further legitimize his argument.

Last Thursday, Giuliani asked an unsuspecting crowd, “Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny? It’s one of my favorite law movies because he comes from Brooklyn.” He then went on to re-enact a scene from the movie in which Vinny (Pesci) asks a witness how many fingers he is holding up. “He says to her, ‘How many fingers do I got up?’ Well she was too far away to see it was only two,” Guiliani said. “These people were further away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness.”

Giuliani, of course, is leading the Trump campaign’s lawsuit to stop the certification of various election results favoring President-elect Joe Biden (yawn). The aforementioned moment was meant to illustrate how representatives were not allowed close enough to observe ballot counting in Pennsylvania (thanks to social distancing) and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, did not amuse director Jonathan Lynn:

“I regard Giuliani’s praise of My Cousin Vinny as generous from the man who is currently giving the Comedy Performance of the Year [in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm],” said Lynn.

Tomei, who won a best-supporting actress Oscar for her role in the film, also chimed in by tweeting the following GIF:

As the circus rages on, it would seem the only “fact” sane citizens will not object to (or rather roll their eyes at) is that My Cousin Vinny is a fantastic film.

Cover Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)/Twentieth Century Fox

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.