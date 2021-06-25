Rudy Giuliani License to Practice Law Suspended, Doesn’t Mean He Can’t Lie For Fun

Rudy Giuliani is out of a job. A Manhattan appeals court recently revoked the former New York City mayor’s law license due to “demonstrably false and misleading” claims regarding the 2020 election, which violated his professional oath.

Five judges on the State Supreme Court’s appellate division agreed that there was “uncontroverted evidence” that Giuliani deceived the public, lawmakers, and courts when he declared that Joe Biden won the presidency thanks to Democratic voter fraud. The judges even inferred that Giuliani’s lies contributed to the tensions that led to the U.S. Capitol attack earlier this year.

“The seriousness of respondent’s uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated. This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden,” the judges wrote.

While Giuliani can request a hearing within 20 days to fight back against the ruling, it’s would likely be a losing battle.

What will 77-year-old Giuliani do now? Who the hell knows. But we hope it involves disappearing into one of Trump’s resorts, never to be seen – or heard from – again. Knowing this loudmouth, though, that’s wishful thinking. There’s nothing stopping him from lying for fun – on any platform that will have him – after all.

Cover Photo: Tom Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

