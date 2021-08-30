Rudy Giuliani Caught Shaving at Airport Restaurant, Clearly Perfecting the Art of Rock Bottom

If you ever wanted to know what it’s like to be on everyone’s shit list, just ask the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani.

The two-time mayor (and five-time loser) has had a doozy of a year as his bizarre downward spiral continues to set new records for how deep rock bottom can get.

After re-inflating his public profile as Trump’s personal lawyer, the airport shaver took a few hard lumps when it turned out he had bet on the wrong horse. Poor Rudy thought Trump would be his meal ticket for the next decade of early bird specials, charging a whopping $20,000 a day for his legal services. But when the ex-president skipped out on the tab, Rudy looked up to see he’d been nosediving all along.

In the midst of all that, the former mayor popped up on Borat: Subsequent MovieFilm appearing to solicit sex from an actress pretending to be an underage girl. Although Giuliani wasn’t too phased by that, he really started to sweat after a federal investigation began to mount against him and his law license was revoked.

No, wait a minute. The time he really started to sweat was when a black bead of possible brain matter oozed out of his skull during a televised press conference as he peddled unbaked voter fraud conspiracy theories.

But just when you thought it was time for Giuliani’s stink to head upstate to a quiet home for the unwanted, the old bag of bones is surfacing once again. This time at a cafe in JFK, casually shaving his face while dining upon lentil soup.

You might want to put down the sandwich you’re eating before you watch this:

It looks like Rudy has turned his retirement years into a neverending pursuit of rock bottom, and we’re 100 percent coming along for the ride.

With the walls closing in around him, it’s only a matter of time before he’s waxing his back outside a Five Guys. Or worse, trimming his toenails at Nathan’s. When that day comes, we’ll be there with a ten-foot pole.

Cover Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

