Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Arrested After Masturbating During Video Jail Visit (But Does It Really Count if It Was Virtual, Your Honor?)

Everyone gets a little lonely now and then. But how far would you go for a booty call? (And we don’t mean distance.)

One Florida woman went all the way during a jail visit that left her in handcuffs (but arguably satisfied) after guards found her lewd behavior to be crossing a legal line.

Danielle Ferrero was visiting an inmate (who we’re guessing wasn’t her brother) when things got a little hot and heavy. Sheriff’s deputies say the pair “engaged in lewd sexual conversation” for over an hour before things escalated. (After all, the mind is the biggest erogenous zone.) At which point, Ferrero allegedly flashed her breasts on three separate occasions while pleasuring herself on the county chair.

Though Ferrero walked out of the jailhouse that day unshackled (and much more relaxed than when she entered), authorities slapped her in cuffs a few days later and charged her with indecent exposure. But because the whole encounter took place via a video screen, one could argue Ferrero’s actions were scarcely different than a normal day on OnlyFans.

But before you go getting any wild ideas, we should set the record straight. While Ferrero does have a striking resemblance to Charlize Theron, it’s more Monster-era Theron than Reindeer Games Theron. (Bet you didn’t think anyone could use the word Theron that many times in one sentence.)

Seriously though, take a look:

The whole scandalous rendezvous is yet another gem in the crown of Florida weirdness. But the best part is, prison guards reported that the lewd behavior went on for well over an hour, which leads us to believe Ferrero wasn’t the only one getting her socks off. It’s just another example of horny Florida cops being above the law.

Photos: rubberball (Getty Images) and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office