Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Arrested For Skinny-Dipping in Stranger’s Pool, Should Get a Medal of Honor
Oh, Florida. Never stop being you. The Sunshine State is home to the nation’s weirdest wackos, and this story is no exception. It involves a 42-year-old woman from Port Charlotte who decided one day to take a dip, sans swimsuit, in a neighbor’s pool.
Heather Kennedy was discovered skinny dipping by police after they were called to the home. The homeowner, 69-year-old James Clark, called the authorities when he returned home from a doctor’s appointment to find the middle-aged lady swimming nude in his pool. Even after the cops arrived, Kennedy refused to exit the water; when she finally did, she put up a fight before officers could cuff her.
She was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest without violence. No word on why that particular pool seemed so enticing or what objection she has to swimwear.
Given the heat waves gripping the country lately, we can’t say we blame her for wanting to cool off. We do wonder, though: why didn’t Clark thank his lucky stars and join her in the water? A man his age should be so lucky to find a naked woman literally in his own backyard.
Cover Photo: Ekspansio (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Tells Haters to ‘Kiss My Ass’ After Posting Topless Instagram Photo, But Can Us Non-Haters Please Do It Too?
Read more here.
Photo: C Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)
2/10
Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already)
Read more here.
Photo: La’Mariette
-
3/10
Lady Gaga Poses Topless and Naked-Faced in Summer Selfie, Blatantly Contributing to Global Warming of Our Crotches
Read more here.
Photo: @ladygaga (Instagram)
4/10
Parental Advisory: Halsey Breaks Internet With Boob-Baring Album Cover (And 8 Other Records That Were Less About the Music, More About the Boobs)
Read more here.
Photo: Twitter
-
5/10
Demi Moore Models Swimwear in Sexy Family Photo, And We Never Thought We’d Say That One
Read more here.
Photo: Cass Bird for @AndieSwim (Instagram)
6/10
Tiffany Haddish Tells Nicolas Cage Her First Orgasm Was Watching ‘Face/Off,’ Sparks Interesting Sequel Idea ‘Face/On Tiffany Haddish’
Read more here.
Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Pete Davidson Sets Goal of Removing 100-Plus Tattoos By Age 30 (Wait, Are We Not 50, Asked Bags Under His Eyes)
Read more here.
Photo: Universal Pictures
8/10
Meanwhile in Hollywood: Adam Driver Simulating Oral Sex While Singing Makes Him Both a Teacher and a Role Model
Read more here.
Photo: Toni Anne Barson / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Mandatory Music: Juvenile Remixes ‘Back That Azz Up’ Into Pro-Vax Anthem We Can’t Wait to Twerk to While Spitting in a Stranger’s Mouth
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Drake Rents Dodger Stadium For Date With Model Johanna Leia, Anything to Get to Second Base
Read more here.
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)