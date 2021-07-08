Lady Gaga Poses Topless and Naked-Faced in Summer Selfie, Blatantly Contributing to Global Warming of Our Crotches
Lady Gaga, while known for her outrageous fashion choices and extravagant makeup, is actually at her most beautiful au naturel. The pop star must know this because she recently posted a gorgeous Instagram video of herself, topless and naked-faced.
“May your [black heart emoji] shine bright like the [sun emoji],” the 35-year-old – who appeared sun-kissed, pouty-lipped, and wind-blown in her backyard – captioned the post. Her hair appeared to be its natural brown color and she wore nothing but a pair of pearl earrings.
It’s not the only sultry shot the Chromatica maven shared recently. A previous post featured her ample cleavage and a coy smile.
Any more hot summer posts like these and we can officially say that Lady Gaga is contributing to global warming…of our crotches.
