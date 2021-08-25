Dua Lipa Sports World’s Tiniest Crotch Crochet (Who Says Knitwear Is Only For Winter?)

Dua Lipa is a fashion icon and now we know why. Not just anyone can take a strictly seasonal textile and make it work all year round. But a recent Instagram post has altered the fabric of reality by inviting a swatch of winter wardrobe to the pool (though seeing Lipa sporting knitwear in the hot summer sun still makes us sweat.)

The English singer and model is going against the grain of complicated swimwear in favor of the simplest (and tiniest) crocheted bikini the world has ever seen. Despite the high-fashion maneuver, the look feels completely downhome with a DIY swag daisy and cannabis leaf that looks like grandma could have knitted it while watching Jeopardy.

Lipa topped off her legs-for-days look with some hot pink shades, multi-colored bangles, and an adult pacifier necklace. It’s 100 percent what Rainbow Brite would wear when hitting the pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

While there’s no photographic evidence the 26-year-old actually got her crotch crochet wet, we all know how well those crocheted coasters keep grandma’s end tables dry. Pretty sure this means we have to learn how to knit now. Because it’s about time the world was introduced to the macrame speedo.

Thoughts?

Check out some other great Dua Lipa Instagram looks below. (Warning: may cause dry mouth and dizziness.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Cover Photo: Instagram (@DuaLipa)

