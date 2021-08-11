Meanwhile in Music: Sugar Ray Singer Mark McGrath Crows Himself ‘Last Douchebag,’ But Let’s Not Forget the Biggest, Too
You might not recognize the name Mark McGrath, but you will definitely remember the band he fronted called Sugar Ray (and are probably rolling your eyes at the thought of “Fly” on repeat).
The so-called musician (we really hesitate to apply that term to him) recently discussed with Page Six how he garnered a rep for “unfortunate haircuts,” “bad moves,” and being a “douche from the ‘90s.” We won’t argue with any of that – but McGrath seems a little too proud of the a-hole label.
“I’m kind of stuck in this like vacuum of being the last douche, if you will,” he told the outlet. “And there’s no been no douches to replace me. So I’m the go-to guy for that very thing.”
His self-congratulation continued. “At the end of the day, we wrote four amazing songs that we still get to tour the world on today, not because of my hair, not because I took my shirt off, but because of those four amazing songs,” he said. “So I’m very proud of the songs we wrote for sure.”
That makes one of us, Mark.
Regarding the band’s wild side, he said, “Listen, I was in a rock and roll band and I gave myself a long leash to hang myself. And I went right to the end of that leash.”
So he’s comparing himself to a dog now. That’s more like it.
McGrath is no longer making music under the Sugar Ray moniker, but he is narrating Vice TV’s documentary series Dark Side of the ’90s. “They really take the time to deep dive in and they’re not afraid to look in the corners and the spooky shadows above what really happened,” he said of the new gig.
That’s all well and good, but feel free to retire any day now, Mark. (We didn’t even like Sugar Ray when the band was in its heyday.) We’d be delighted to see this douchebag “Fly” way, way off the radar permanently.
Cover Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)
