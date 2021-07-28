Marc Jacobs Documents Face Lift in Bizarre Instagram Photos (Really, We’re Doing This Now?)
If you thought cosmetic surgery was just for aging, insecure, rich women, think again. Apparently not only have men fallen victim to runaway vanity but they also feel the need to document the gruesome process for us all on social media. To be specific, we’re talking about Marc Jacobs. The 58-year-old fashion designer is a fan of the ol’ nip ‘n’ tuck, and he isn’t shy about sharing his journey on Instagram.
Here he is all mummified after undergoing a Deep Plane Face Lift.
View this post on Instagram
“#f*ckgravity #livelovelift” he hashtagged the post, in which he tagged his plastic surgeon, Dr. Andrew Jacono.
Jacobs also shared this post-op recovery pic…from inside an oxygen tank. (We didn’t even know that was a thing.)
View this post on Instagram
“Getting my oxygen on,” he captioned the eerie post, adding the ridiculous hashtags #doctorsorders, #feeltheheal, #yesIamokay, #he’sgotthatBenjaminButtons, and #roadtorecovery.
Finally, he graced followers with a selfie a few days after surgery to update them on his healing.
View this post on Instagram
“you look STUNNING !!! I could cut diamonds with that jawline!!!” his doc captioned a repost of the pic. (Dude, you’re basically complimenting your own work, but OK.)
Is this what it’s come to, Mandatory readers? Men not only getting face lifts but being so proud of them they have to share the process with the world? This whole display kind of makes us want to hurl. Stick to pics of your clothing designs, Marc, and leave the cosmetic surgery journey for your future reality show.
Cover Photo: @themarcjacobs (Instagram)
