Meanwhile in Plastic Surgery: Man Drops $14K to Look Like Living Ken Doll, Just Pray Ken Doesn’t Get Cancelled For His White Privilege Anytime Soon

When people visit a plastic surgeon, they often bring along photos of celebrities they’d like to emulate. For Jimmy Featherstone, that idol was Ken, aka the impossibly perfect, plasticized boyfriend of the bombshell doll Barbie. The 22-year-old Brit has dropped over $14,000 on lip fillers, cheek implants, and veneers in an effort to more closely resemble the boy toy.

“I just think he’s plastic fantastic and looks amazing,” Featherstone told SWNS. “I have always been someone who wants to stand out from the crowd. And now I even want to look a bit more out there than I already do. I want to look more plastic — that’s the aesthetic I like.”

He’s well on his way. The self-described “diva” is going under the knife for a nose job next.

The high-school dropout has worked a number of odd jobs to save up enough dough for all of his procedures. He currently works as a director a friend’s boutique. And yet somehow he affords not only plastic surgery but shopping sprees at Chanel and Moncler, Champagne lunches, helicopter rides, and a recent birthday bash that cost $3K. (There’s definitely something he’s not telling us. Escort much?) His next big gig is on a UK reality TV series.

Featherstone is also on the make, but not for his dream girl Barbie. Nope, he’s hoping to land a silver fox – and a sugar daddy – in the near future. “My ex was older than my dad, so people know me for being with older men. I’ve always been attracted to them,” he said. “I don’t think anyone my age can give me the lifestyle that I want, whereas someone who is older and has made their money can.”

As for those who think this guy has gone off the deep end? Featherstone doesn’t give them the time of day. (Or so he says. Interesting that his social media is all locked down…)

“The way I see it, if people are talking about me then I’ve done something right,” he said. “I don’t care what people think or say. I’m doing what I enjoy.”

You do you…or rather, you do some outdated version of masculinity that was meant for child’s play. Just pray Ken doesn’t get canceled for his white privilege anytime soon or your look is going to be so passe…

Cover Photo: Jimmy Featherstone / SWNS

