Britney Spears Tells Haters to ‘Kiss My Ass’ After Posting Topless Instagram Photo, But Can Us Non-Haters Please Do It Too?
Britney Spears bites back. In a recent Instagram post, the 39-year-old “Toxic” singer came out swinging, and told haters to “kiss my ass.”
But before we get to that, let’s back up. What prompted the post was rumblings about another Instagram image – of Ms. Spears in the nude.
How could anyone hate on that gorgeous, taut figure of hers? Well, apparently Spears’ neck tattoo had been edited out, and some people couldn’t handle it. Some speculated that this wasn’t Britney at all. Others just dumbly wondered aloud where the ink went. Admittedly, the omission was a little confusing, as only a month ago, the singer said the neck tat was her favorite.
But no matter what her motivation for airbrushing the ink off her body, it’s her body. And her Instagram account. She can show off or edit out whatever the damn hell she wants on social media. She deserves at least that much autonomy, given how little she’s had in other areas of her career.
So when Spears posted the following meme, she really hit a nerve among Instagrammers.
“Ok so … I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean … and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass haters !!!!!!” she captioned the post with a slew of emojis.
The comments section for that post was filled with disbelievers, saying that no way would Britney Spears post such a vulgar thing. (Wouldn’t she?)
In the world of social media, it’s hard to discern what’s real and what’s fake. Whether or not Spears really wanted to blast haters and tell them to kiss her ass or if it was some conspiracy by those involved in her conservatorship, we don’t know.
What we do know is she’s got quite the ass, and we are not too proud to kiss it.
Cover Photo: C Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)
