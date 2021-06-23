Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Staycation Style in Topless Bikini Pic on Instagram (If Only She Were Looking For a Roommate!)

Staycation style. Usually, those two words don’t go together. When we stay home (as we’ve been doing 99 percent of the time for the past year and a half, though it was no staycation), we like to be as comfortable (read: slovenly) as possible. That means a well-worn T-shirt or undershirt and maybe (just maybe) a pair of athletic shorts with an elastic waistband (crucial for all that comfort eating we do on the couch). But we are not Elizabeth Hurley.

The British model (and Hugh Grant’s former love) just put us all to shame by showing off what she wears at home – aka next to nothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

“Having my own staycation… in my own home,” she captioned the sultry Instagram pic in which she dons a striped bikini bottom, an open lace-trimmed robe, a heart-shaped necklace – and nothing else. Suffice to say, even at age 56, she’s still got it – and then some. (What was Hugh Grant thinking?!)

Fans lit up the comments section with flame emojis and cheeky comments like, “Who needs a view of the ocean, or any other wonders of this planet when we have this beautiful ageless creation,” “Like a fine wine, only gets better with age,” and “Cold shower for me then.”

While her post wasn’t without its ulterior motives – Hurley owns a swimsuit line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach – we don’t mind being marketed to in this fashion, not one bit.

When we recover the ability to speak again, we just have one question: Is Ms. Hurley looking for a roommate by chance?

Cover Photo: Jason Kempin / Staff (Getty Images)

