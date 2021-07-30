Trouble in Paradise: Hilarious Video Resurfaces of J. Lo Making Fun of Ben Affleck’s Back Tattoo (She’s Not Wrong), Beginning of the End (Again)?

Bennifer 2.0 has single-handedly brought the world together after Covid tore us apart. But now that they’ve taken their relationship to the next level, how will they survive the impact of a resurfaced video from 2016 in which J. Lo lambasts Ben Affleck over his new back tattoo?

Fittingly, the tattoo in question is a giant phoenix rising from the ashes of Affleck’s butt crack. But when J. Lo first got a look at it, she had nothing nice to say.

The resurfaced video was taken from J. Lo’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live, when the actress sat down to play a round of Plead the Fifth. After passing on the first question, host Andy Cohen asked about Ben’s new tat.

“It’s awful!” she began. “But I would tell him that. I would tell him like, ‘What are you doing?’ It has too many colors. His tattoos always have too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful. You know what I mean? They should be like… cooler, I don’t know.”

After hearing his former flames unflinching critique, Affleck allegedly told everyone the ink was fake, which quieted taunters until a photo was taken of him two years later with the tattoo still very much covering his entire back. Ben then had to shrug his winged shoulders and admit the body art was truly in it for the long haul.

Much like the resurrection of their relationship, we’d like to believe the colorful ink was a subconscious cry for love – two wings and a prayer for Bennifer to rise again. And based on their rekindled romance and recent flittings around Italy, we have a strong feeling Bennifer will weather the storm of J. Lo’s total honesty about Ben’s horrible taste in tattoos. At least his taste in women more than makes up for it.

