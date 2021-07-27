Bennifer Gets Instagram Official With J.Lo’s Bikini Birthday Kiss Pic (Consider Us Officially Jealous)
Bennifer is Instagram official – and the biggest celebrity couple of the moment made their love public in a big, bold way. In case you missed it, Jennifer Lopez recently turned 52, and to celebrate, she posted a series of sexy bikini pics by photographer Ana Carballosa showing off that she doesn’t look a day over 25.
View this post on Instagram
Jenny From the Block in an itty-bitty bikini is eye candy enough for us, but if you scroll to the end of the series of pics…surprise! There’s a sultry pic of Ben Affleck and J.Lo engaged in a passionate kiss on a boat.
We can’t think of a better birthday present than a hot lip-lock with The One That Got Away. Both Affleck and Lopez seem to be crazy in love and now that they’re Instagram official – and engaging in such blatant PDA – we are officially jealous.
Don’t screw this up, Affleck – we’re all dating Jen vicariously through you.
Cover Photo: James Devaney / Contributor (Getty Images)
