Meanwhile in Olympics: Australia Swim Coach’s Gold Medal Pelvic Thrust Will Be Your Go-To GIF From Now On (Until Forever)

When a professional athlete kicks the competition’s butt at the Olympics, no one’s more excited than the coach. And can you blame them? They invested all their time and energy shaping that sports star, teaching them the moves, and ruthlessly making them repeat the routine until it’s perfect. So when their rising star performs to perfection, it’s understandable that they celebrate. But do they have to do so with pelvic thrusts?

Apparently if you’re Dean Boxall, the answer is yes. The Australian swim coach made major internet waves with his reaction to his prodigy’s gold medal win at the Tokyo 2021 Summer Games over the weekend. Aussie Ariarne Titmus beat American (and world record holder) Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400-meter freestyle final.

As you can see in the viral video, Boxall threw his whole body into his victory dance, from pumping fists to pelvis thrusts to shouts of joy.

“He is going crazy!” one commentator said as Boxall lost control – and scared a Tokyo Aquatics Center employee in the process.

Some on Twitter applauded his passion while others wondered if he was on cocaine. The fact that he violated several rules of conduct with his enthusiastic display rankled a few people.

But overall, we have to say: we can’t remember a time we’ve felt this excited about, well, anything — not even situations where pelvis thrusts would be totally appropriate.

Enjoy your win, Coach Boxall, while we enjoy the GIF of you going nuts for all eternity.

Cover Photo: Twitter

MORE NEWS: