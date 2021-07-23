Meanwhile in the Olympics: Racewalker Poops Pants, Uses Sponge to Mop Up and Keeps Going (A True Role Model For Young Athletes)
When athletes push their bodies to the max during the Olympics, accidents happen…but none quite so shitty as what happened to a certain racewalker from France recently.
His name is Yohann Diniz, and last week, he competed in the 50-kilometer racewalk final. For 30 kilometers, he was at the front of the pack, over a minute ahead of his competition at one point. But towards the end of the race, the temp rose to 86 degrees and he was racewalking in full-on sun. Apparently, these conditions caused him to shit himself. But wait! It gets worse! He also started bleeding…from his asshole?
But this dude is a trooper. He just shoved a big yellow sponge where the sun don’t shine and kept on truckin’ for another 20 kilometers. Then he collapsed. But after a few seconds of recovery, he got up and hit the ground running – err, racewalking – again.
Diniz finished the race in eighth place, approximately 5 minutes and 45 seconds after the Olympic champ. That might not sound impressive, but given that he didn’t finish the 50-kilometer walks in 2008 or 2012, this was considered a win for the athlete.
Diniz, we salute you and your shitty shorts. We hope you had a thorough and satisfying shower afterwards – and saved that sponge as a precious keepsake.
Cover Photo: picture alliance / Contributor (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Tells Haters to ‘Kiss My Ass’ After Posting Topless Instagram Photo, But Can Us Non-Haters Please Do It Too?
Read more here.
Photo: C Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)
2/10
Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already)
Read more here.
Photo: La’Mariette
-
3/10
Lady Gaga Poses Topless and Naked-Faced in Summer Selfie, Blatantly Contributing to Global Warming of Our Crotches
Read more here.
Photo: @ladygaga (Instagram)
4/10
Parental Advisory: Halsey Breaks Internet With Boob-Baring Album Cover (And 8 Other Records That Were Less About the Music, More About the Boobs)
Read more here.
Photo: Twitter
-
5/10
Demi Moore Models Swimwear in Sexy Family Photo, And We Never Thought We’d Say That One
Read more here.
Photo: Cass Bird for @AndieSwim (Instagram)
6/10
Tiffany Haddish Tells Nicolas Cage Her First Orgasm Was Watching ‘Face/Off,’ Sparks Interesting Sequel Idea ‘Face/On Tiffany Haddish’
Read more here.
Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Pete Davidson Sets Goal of Removing 100-Plus Tattoos By Age 30 (Wait, Are We Not 50, Asked Bags Under His Eyes)
Read more here.
Photo: Universal Pictures
8/10
Meanwhile in Hollywood: Adam Driver Simulating Oral Sex While Singing Makes Him Both a Teacher and a Role Model
Read more here.
Photo: Toni Anne Barson / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Mandatory Music: Juvenile Remixes ‘Back That Azz Up’ Into Pro-Vax Anthem We Can’t Wait to Twerk to While Spitting in a Stranger’s Mouth
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Drake Rents Dodger Stadium For Date With Model Johanna Leia, Anything to Get to Second Base
Read more here.
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)