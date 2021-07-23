Meanwhile in the Olympics: Racewalker Poops Pants, Uses Sponge to Mop Up and Keeps Going (A True Role Model For Young Athletes)

When athletes push their bodies to the max during the Olympics, accidents happen…but none quite so shitty as what happened to a certain racewalker from France recently.

His name is Yohann Diniz, and last week, he competed in the 50-kilometer racewalk final. For 30 kilometers, he was at the front of the pack, over a minute ahead of his competition at one point. But towards the end of the race, the temp rose to 86 degrees and he was racewalking in full-on sun. Apparently, these conditions caused him to shit himself. But wait! It gets worse! He also started bleeding…from his asshole?

But this dude is a trooper. He just shoved a big yellow sponge where the sun don’t shine and kept on truckin’ for another 20 kilometers. Then he collapsed. But after a few seconds of recovery, he got up and hit the ground running – err, racewalking – again.

Diniz finished the race in eighth place, approximately 5 minutes and 45 seconds after the Olympic champ. That might not sound impressive, but given that he didn’t finish the 50-kilometer walks in 2008 or 2012, this was considered a win for the athlete.

Diniz, we salute you and your shitty shorts. We hope you had a thorough and satisfying shower afterwards – and saved that sponge as a precious keepsake.

Cover Photo: picture alliance / Contributor (Getty Images)

