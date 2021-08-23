Cara Delevingne Poses on Pinball Machine With Vibrator (Consider Our Every Teenage Fantasy Fulfilled)
At first glance, the latest Instagram post by model Cara Delevingne is just another haute fashion pic. But look a little closer, scroll a little longer, and read the caption, and it’s more provocative than we ever would have expected.
View this post on Instagram
“Whoever said diamonds are a girls best friend never had the right vibrator,” she captioned the post, which includes two pictures in which she poses with a vibrator.
In the first pic, she’s dressed to the nines in designer duds and holds a couple of flowers in one hand…plus a big, blue dildo. The second pic is even hotter, featuring Delevingne straddling a pinball machine, aiming a pink penis-like device at her crotch, mouth agape, cleavage bared. The third pic is the most traditional (read: boring) of the bunch, featuring Delevingne’s tousled hair, pouty lips, and a more predictable portrait of the model.
It appears the model is promoting Lora DiCarlo sex toys (in addition to self-love and stimulation, which we can totally get behind). Apparently, the model is also co-owner of the brand, and the fake dick in question is called a Sway.
View this post on Instagram
Even if these images are technically ads, we’re glad she decided to include us all in the raunchy posting.
Cover Photo: @caradelevingne (Instagram)
