Model Cara Delevingne Puts NFT About Her Vagina on the Auction Block (Let the Bidding Begin!)

Move over, OnlyFans. The new way to peddle p*ssy is through NFTs. Just look at what Cara Delevingne is doing with non-fungible tokens. The 28-year-old model partnered with artist Chemical X on a video about…her vagina. And it’s headed to the auction block.

In a clip, a makeup-free Delevingne appears topless (with her arms covering her bare breasts) against the backdrop of a beachy sunset.

Photo: Jam Press/Chemical X

“My first word was ‘mine.’ To me, that means something that is most mine — my vagina. I own it. It’s mine and no one else’s,” she says in the video. “I choose what I do with it. And no one can take that away from me.”

What she wants to do with it is sell it – or at least sell a blockchain digital artwork (or whatever the fuck an NFT is) of herself talking about it.

She chose the right collaborator; Chemical X is notorious for creating artwork from ecstasy pills, presumably to empower women. (It sounds like B.S. to us, but apparently, it’s working for him.)

The piece will be on display for a week, but if a private buyer doesn’t come forward with the appropriate amount of cash, the NFT will go to the highest bidder in an auction on May 13. Either way, this is bound to be way more expensive than a subscription to your favorite OnlyFans star.

The good news is that proceeds from the sale go to the Cara Delevingne Foundation, which advocates for women’s rights, the LGBTQ community, mental health, and environmental causes.

So…hear a model talk about her lady parts and support charity at the same time? Sounds noble. Cheapskate hedonists that we are, though, you’re more likely to find us over at OnlyFans…

Cover Photo: Dominique Charriau / Contributor (Getty Images)

