Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Prove They Bathe Their Kids in Hilarious Instagram Video (But Can They Pass the Sniff Test?)

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis just want to wash the stink off themselves – and their kids. The celebrity couple recently came under fire for expressing their unorthodox beliefs about bathing.

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” Kutcher told the Armchair Expert podcast about washing the couple’s children, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4.

The admission inspired a ton of tongue-wagging, with celebrities and laymen alike weighing in on how often one should lather up.

In an attempt to control the narrative (or just make fun of the frenzy), Kutcher posted a video on Instagram mocking the backlash that’s ensued around the family’s bathing habits.

“This bathing thing is out of hand. #KutcherBathroomTalks,” he captioned the vid.

The video opens with Kunis, who is holding a towel in her hand.

“It’s water! It’s water,” she exclaims, motioning at a wet shower door.

“You’re putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?” Kutcher asks in exaggerated fashion. “Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous! What’s going on?”

“We’re bathing our children,” she said, unable to contain her laughter. She confessed that it was “the fourth time this week” the children have been washed and worried aloud that “it’s too much.”

“Their body oils are going to be destroyed!” Kutcher said, exasperated. “What are you trying to do?”

They’re trying to make us laugh and forget all about this, obviously. The former they’ve accomplished. The latter? Yeah, not so much. We’ll believe your family is squeaky clean if and when we can perform a sniff test.

