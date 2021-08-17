Ranked! Celebrities From Stinkiest to Squeaky Clean in the Great Bathing Debate
There’s a big debate raging in Hollywood, and it’s hotter than the water at a five-star hotel. The $64,000 question is: to bathe or not to bathe? This whole brouhaha began when celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast and discussed how infrequently they wash themselves and their kids. (To be fair, there is some scientific evidence that skimping on showering protects your skin’s natural moisturizers.)
Regardless, the internet lost its shit, and as more people came forward either in support of the couple’s au naturel ethos or in opposition to their foul-smelling stance, celebrities began chiming in on their hygienic habits.
To simplify the great bathing debate for those who haven’t been following along, we’ve rounded up 10 celebrities who’ve sounded off on their lathering status and ranked them from stinkiest to squeaky clean.
10. Ashton Kutcher
"I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."
9. Mila Kunis
"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway...But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."
8. Kristen Bell
"I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag. Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink."
7. Dax Shephard
"You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day. It's insane.”
6. Jake Gyllenhaal
"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times...I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."
5. Cardi B
"Wassup with people saying they don't shower? It's giving itchy."
4. Jason Momoa
"I'm not starting any trends. I shower. Trust me. I'm Aquaman. I'm in the fucking water. Don't worry about it. I'm Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good."
3. Chris Evans
"I shower all the time. I'm a very clean person!"
2. Terry Crews
"I took three [showers] today! Three. Today. See, me and Dwayne are right! I took one in the morning after the workout and then I took one before I got here, and then I took one in between acts...I love to shower. I love to because I spend so much time sweating. If you ain't been sweating, you don't need to shower but I spend all day sweating...I'm Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I gotta get clean."
1. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
"Nope, I'm the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."