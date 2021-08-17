Ranked! Celebrities From Stinkiest to Squeaky Clean in the Great Bathing Debate

There’s a big debate raging in Hollywood, and it’s hotter than the water at a five-star hotel. The $64,000 question is: to bathe or not to bathe? This whole brouhaha began when celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast and discussed how infrequently they wash themselves and their kids. (To be fair, there is some scientific evidence that skimping on showering protects your skin’s natural moisturizers.)

Regardless, the internet lost its shit, and as more people came forward either in support of the couple’s au naturel ethos or in opposition to their foul-smelling stance, celebrities began chiming in on their hygienic habits.

To simplify the great bathing debate for those who haven’t been following along, we’ve rounded up 10 celebrities who’ve sounded off on their lathering status and ranked them from stinkiest to squeaky clean.

