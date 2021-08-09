Mandatory Funniest Tweet Reactions to Jake Gyllenhaal Saying He Finds Bathing ‘Less Necessary’

There’s a new grooming trend afoot in Hollywood…and it stinks. Literally. If you haven’t yet heard, it’s a reluctance to bathe. First, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis came out about their laissez-faire approach to lathering up. “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever,” Kutcher said on the Armchair Expert podcast. “I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.”

Now, Jake Gyllenhaal has jumped on the au naturel bandwagon. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the critically acclaimed actor admitted, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.” He elaborated: “There’s a whole world of not bathing that is really helpful for skin maintenance and we naturally clean ourselves.”

OK, we understand wanting to cut back on skin-drying soaps and other products. But basic hygiene is essential to, oh, existing in a society with other human beings. We are not cats, Jake. We can’t just lick ourselves clean.

But don’t listen to us; hear Twitter out. A ton of people had hilarious reactions to Gyllenhaal’s bathing aversion.

so jake gyllenhaal was stinking it up on that brokeback mountain set! they thought it was the sheep… but it was him! — not trin (@HEYSANRIO) August 6, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal has confused his entire body with a vagina https://t.co/V2wVd6rgop — Justin Whang (@JustinWhang) August 7, 2021

me when it’s time to eat the rich and it’s jake gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/fJrOAMBqYT — haribo (real) (very cool) (@sortahari) August 7, 2021

this cat’s name is Not Jake Gyllenhaalpic.twitter.com/yJ2T4MdOrt — Erik Forrest Jackson (@MrErikJackson) August 7, 2021

tom holland after inhaling jake gyllenhaal’s odour on the spiderman set pic.twitter.com/Rbu247cVdM — tabitha (@filmmaddens) August 6, 2021

Tom on the set of Spider-Man with jake gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/z7P7PdduNc — Spidey_HGB (@Holland97M) August 6, 2021

me if i see ashton kutcher, mila kunis, & jake gyllenhaal on the street

pic.twitter.com/F139KZkog6 — #rip_rayheather (@bvffysfilms) August 6, 2021

pov: you’re starring in a film with Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/0Yow6PTJgT — bec⁷ #1 Evapopper (@jmnftagustd) August 6, 2021

this wasn’t added with cgi, it was just jake gyllenhaal’s natural odors pic.twitter.com/P7bVgEbvpd — via (@pixiedarko) August 6, 2021

zendaya and tom holland on set when jake Gyllenhaal pulled up pic.twitter.com/fJqnSGI2Ng — RedLightning (@RedLightning420) August 6, 2021

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, & Jake Gyllenhaal genuinely didn’t need to tell us they don’t bathe. pic.twitter.com/T76sS3kRBZ — Hakuna (@HakunaTheFckNot) August 6, 2021

If Jake Gyllenhaal not washing Maggie probably not either, Joker mighta did Gotham a favor — Young Person (@EricTrillman_) August 6, 2021

what jake gyllenhaal uses in the shower (real) pic.twitter.com/7vJ3kmRWtI — martina (@scottswinterr) August 6, 2021

Y’all acting like you wouldn’t wanna smell Jake Gyllenhaal’s stinky hairy pits ok… — William (@squillbox) August 6, 2021

ok fine i will bathe jake gyllenhaal — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 6, 2021