Mandatory Funniest Tweet Reactions to Jake Gyllenhaal Saying He Finds Bathing ‘Less Necessary’

There’s a new grooming trend afoot in Hollywood…and it stinks. Literally. If you haven’t yet heard, it’s a reluctance to bathe. First, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis came out about their laissez-faire approach to lathering up. “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever,” Kutcher said on the Armchair Expert podcast. “I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.”

Now, Jake Gyllenhaal has jumped on the au naturel bandwagon. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the critically acclaimed actor admitted, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.” He elaborated: “There’s a whole world of not bathing that is really helpful for skin maintenance and we naturally clean ourselves.”

OK, we understand wanting to cut back on skin-drying soaps and other products. But basic hygiene is essential to, oh, existing in a society with other human beings. We are not cats, Jake. We can’t just lick ourselves clean.

But don’t listen to us; hear Twitter out. A ton of people had hilarious reactions to Gyllenhaal’s bathing aversion.

