The Funniest Tweet Reactions to the Jeopardy! Game Show Host Scandal

Alex Trebek must be rolling over in his grave. The legendary Jeopardy! host passed away last November, and since then, the game show formatted to give contestants the answers (and require them to guess the questions) has been on a search for its successor.

Unfortunately, the head honchos decided on a seemingly bland, white guy named Mike Richards – who happens to be the executive producer of the show. Fans were less than excited at this announcement, but now have nothing to fear…because, only nine days after taking the helm, he’s been canceled.

And for good reason. On a comedy podcast called The Randumb Show, Richards made inflammatory remarks about Jews and women. Among the comments were calling his female co-host his “booth ho” and asking her if she’d ever taken any “booby pictures.” These episodes were recorded back in 2013 and 2014 but have since come back to haunt him.

While Sony has accepted Richards’ resignation (the company didn’t even have the balls to fire him), it’s still allowing him to carry on in his role as executive producer. As for who the next host will be? That remains to be seen, but the internet certainly has a favorite: LeVar Burton.

As news of Richards’ ouster spread through social media, Twitter users took the opportunity to mercilessly mock the disgraced host. These are the funniest tweet reactions to the Jeopardy! host scandal.

Cover Photo: Sony Pictures Television

When Jeopardy comes crawling back to LeVar: pic.twitter.com/DEhAlU5fod — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) August 20, 2021

And so, ultimately, the Jeopardy host search failed because the questions came after the answer. — Andrew Samson (@andrewdsamson) August 20, 2021

it’s weird that Mike Richards, head of the Jeopardy host search, did not properly vet Mike Richards, the choice for Jeopardy host, in an exhaustive search lead by Mike Richards — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) August 20, 2021

I was really looking forward to the season premiere where after an exhaustive 61-clue search for the next Jeopardy champion, the show looks past the three obvious candidates and declares Mike Richards the winner — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) August 20, 2021

“Jeopardy” is a noun meaning “peril or danger.” Here it is in a sentence: “My job is in jeopardy because of my past comments.”https://t.co/E7xeeNTN4g — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) August 20, 2021

LeVar Burton, Aaron Rodgers, Ken Jennings, and Mayim Bialik in the Jeopardy! group text pic.twitter.com/BO4cG6knTp — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) August 20, 2021

Jeopardy is filling the drama vacuum left by the end of Game of Thrones. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 20, 2021

For Sale: “Jeopardy” Replacement Host Shoes. Never Worn. — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) August 20, 2021

Congrats to the new host of Jeopardy, a 2002 copy of Maxim — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 20, 2021

Shorter Mike Richards: While I regret that my past behavior is preventing me from using my whiteness to front Jeopardy! rest assured that I will continue working behind the scenes to limit opportunities for women and minorities. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 20, 2021