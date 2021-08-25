Culture / Entertainment / Music
Nirvana

The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ Baby Suing Band For Sexual Exploitation

by Mandatory Editors

Talk about a big baby. Spencer Elden, the infant made infamous on the cover of the 1991 Nirvana album Nevermind, is all grown up – and has an axe to grind with the grunge rock band led by the late Kurt Cobain. Elden is now 30 years old and suing the musical group for child exploitation and pornography.

Elden, who is pictured naked in a swimming pool, reaching for a $1 bill on a fish hook in the album art, is now making a much bigger money grab. He wants $150,000 in damages from each of the band members, Kurt Cobain’s estate, photographer Kirk Weddle, Universal Music, Geffen Records, Warner Records and MCA Music.

The man baby (who has recreated the iconic cover shot several times over the years) claims that his parents never signed a release authorizing use of the photo, and that a plan to cover his genitals in the pic with a stick never came to fruition.

Does he have a case? We’ll let the judge decide. For now, let’s take a look at the court of public opinion, which definitely thinks Elden’s claims smells fishy. These are the funniest tweet reactions to the news story.