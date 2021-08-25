The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ Baby Suing Band For Sexual Exploitation

Talk about a big baby. Spencer Elden, the infant made infamous on the cover of the 1991 Nirvana album Nevermind, is all grown up – and has an axe to grind with the grunge rock band led by the late Kurt Cobain. Elden is now 30 years old and suing the musical group for child exploitation and pornography.

Elden, who is pictured naked in a swimming pool, reaching for a $1 bill on a fish hook in the album art, is now making a much bigger money grab. He wants $150,000 in damages from each of the band members, Kurt Cobain’s estate, photographer Kirk Weddle, Universal Music, Geffen Records, Warner Records and MCA Music.

The man baby (who has recreated the iconic cover shot several times over the years) claims that his parents never signed a release authorizing use of the photo, and that a plan to cover his genitals in the pic with a stick never came to fruition.

Does he have a case? We’ll let the judge decide. For now, let’s take a look at the court of public opinion, which definitely thinks Elden’s claims smells fishy. These are the funniest tweet reactions to the news story.

nevermind baby suing nirvana is the most ironic thing i’ve ever heard. man really is chasing that dollar bill — kat (@par1stexas) August 25, 2021

I’m suing Nirvana because in Smells Like Teen Spirit they asked me to entertain them but instead they entertained me. Blatant breach of contract. pic.twitter.com/DEwHYD5tlV — Mark Nichol (@Nizzle777) August 25, 2021

The whole suing nirvana-situation is actually just foreshadowing. Spencer Elden REALLY wants that money, and he’s an even bigger baby now pic.twitter.com/KwE90QFded — Jossan (@klovnutensminke) August 25, 2021

Nirvana: *gets hit with child pornography lawsuit for the cover of ‘Nevermind’* Led Zeppelin: ** pic.twitter.com/SxE8NIQXUK — sad the impaler™️ (@tvreverend) August 25, 2021

If the Nirvana baby wins, I’m suing Natalie Imbruglia for the album cover that made me over-pluck my eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/5yngtDDmOs — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) August 25, 2021

If the judge doesn’t open the hearing by turning to his counsel and saying “here we are now, entertain us” then what is the point https://t.co/SmDY7cZ913 — . (@twlldun) August 25, 2021

The guy who was the baby on #Nirvana‘s #Nevermind album cover, certainly worked overtime through the years to remind us he was the baby on the Nevermind album cover. pic.twitter.com/Hq4nYhKIWX — Bad Spit (@BadSpit) August 25, 2021

Nirvana sued over Nevermind album cover by guy whose dollar bill got wet — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) August 25, 2021

I’m suing #Nirvana because i wasn’t the baby on the cover of Nevermind. pic.twitter.com/jbo2Q39XHV — ArcticJaeger Gaming (@ArcticjaegerG) August 25, 2021

He’s mad because his peepee never got any bigger #nirvana #nevermind https://t.co/aqkPYfAE6J — Its Me Audra (@AudraIts) August 25, 2021