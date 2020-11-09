Culture / Entertainment
Alex Trebek

RIP Alex Trebek: The Funniest ‘Jeopardy’ Moments in Tribute to TV’s Great Icon

by Mandatory Editors

The game show world has lost an icon. Alex Trebek, the longtime host of Jeopardy!, passed away on Sunday at the age of 80.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” a tweet from the show’s Twitter account read. While the cause of death was not released, Trebek had been open about his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer since March of 2019.

Though Jeopardy! is known for its unusual format (answers are presented as questions) and its brainiac contestants, the game show — and its host — weren’t without their humorous moments. Throughout Trebek’s epic 37-season, 8,200-plus-episode run, there were plenty of times he made audiences laugh out loud. In memory of “the answer man,” these are the funniest Jeopardy! moments.

